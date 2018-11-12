The would-be mommy of tinsel town, Surveen Chawla fed her fans with a photo of her posing with baby bump. Surveen is experiencing a pregnancy glow which is enhancing her beauty even more. The Hate Story actor is getting trained by celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpuria Faria who took to her official Instagram account to share these photos.

Surveen Chawla revealed her pregnancy only a few days ago in the cutest way. The would-be-mom has already started prepping up to give the little one a healthy life. Surveen took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her excrersing yoga. The cute baby bump is carried by the actress very well and she is striking a very cozy pose for the photo. Sporting a track pant and a sweatshirt, Surveen is looking all happy and blissful.

Undoubtedly, Surveen is experiencing a pregnancy glow which is enhancing her beauty even more. The Hate Story actor is getting trained by celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpuria Faria who took to her official Instagram account to share these photos. When the actor posted these snaps on her Instagram account she went on saying that Rupal is the coolest possible guru and called herself the shishya. While, Rupal also had things in mind about the gorgeous would-be mommy. When she reposted the photos, Rupal funnily said that she loves harassing Surveen and even after all that exhaustion, the shishay just smiles.

Adding up to it, Rupal also titled Surveen as the coolest and the most comforting, the sacred games star and told her fans that Surveen is as dedicated to yoga as she is to her food. Concluding this, she raised the excitement saying that the fans can stay tuned to see this hot mommy to-be in action. Well, who would not agree Surveen to be one of the hottest mommies of the tinsel town?

The actor got married to Akshay Thakker in the year 2015 with a dreamy wedding in Italy but she chose to reveal this in the year 2018.

