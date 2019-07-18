Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Veteran actor Dharmendra apologizes to his wife Hema Malini after trolling on her sweeping skills. Dharmendra apologizes in the most cutest way possible.

Veteran actor Dharmendra apologized to his wife Hema Malini in the most cutest way possible after trolling her for sweeping skills. recently the actor-politician Hema was trolled badly for sweeping outside in the parliament, the video went viral and netizens trolls can’t stop laughing hard over the video.

Dharmendra was also no less in trolling his wife and called her ‘Anaadi’ in a hilarious way, although his funny comment floored his fans. On Wednesday the veteran actor apologized to his wife in the most cutest way possible. Dharmendra in his apology tweet wrote: that he had been misunderstood and he will never tweet about the broom again, he also shared a throwback picture of him looking in the sky with joined hands.

Also Read: O Saki Saki song: Koena Mitra takes a dig at Nora Fatehi’s song again, says you killed the original version with average recreation

Check the post here:

Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ……. kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko…. . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log …..TWEET BADSHAH?.kuchh bhi kiya …..baat झाड़ू की bhi ….tauba tauba …..kabhi na karon ga ?हम का माफ़ी दई दो मालिक?????? pic.twitter.com/sKwtMxA922 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 17, 2019

Actor Hema Malini recently participated in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and was seen outside the parliament premises with the broom but it seemed that actor having trouble in sweeping the floor, netizen noticed the same and she became material for memes on social media.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 had launched a project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the project is to enhance the sanitation level in the country and make it open defecation free. The government aimed to construct 90 million toilets in the country by October 2, 2019, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary year. Many big names from politics, Bollywood, sports and even common man are part of this sanitation initiative.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App