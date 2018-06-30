Bollywood's bol actor Swara Bhaskar in an interactive session revealed a casting couch incident, in which the unscrupulous man asked her residential address. Recently the actor triggered controversy for acting out a masturbation scene in her film Veere Di Wedding, the film received a good response.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who recently opened up about sexual harassment experience she faced in a shoot, shared her casting couch story during an interactive session. The bold and upfront actor, who overtly criticised director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaadat revealed she was asked for her residential address by the guy, following the incident she immediately wanted to wrap up the shoot. “When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’, Swara told Indian Express. Swara added that this kind of stuff happens and it is a part of the casting couch.

Recently she actor also was lambasted for acting out a masturbation scene in her film Veere Di Wedding, along with Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shikha Talsania.

However, the bold actor has enough ways to deal with her haters and social media trolls. To this, she said that she has been targeted by paid trolls in the past and she is used to it. She further said that she is grateful to those who support and those who abstain from her.

Swara’s recent was decent hit, which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, and was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

