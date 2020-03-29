Swara Bhaskar on break-up with Himanshu Sharma: Recently Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhaskar on her break-up with her boyfriend said, it was a journey where another person has to go and dealing with it was difficult just like for everyone.

Swara Bhaskar on break-up with Himanshu Sharma: In a recent Instagram Live session with a leading web portal, Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhaskar opens up about her break up with filmmakers Himanshu Sharma. She said it was difficult for her to dealt with it, likewise for everyone. In her case, it was unfortunate as ending a relationship that had been the most crucial part of her life wasn’t easy.

Swara added, no one cheated in their relationship, but it was a journey where another person has to go, sometimes it’s not about your way but what other choices as well and that’s what maturity is all about, there was nothing wrong between them but other their path has now bifurcated.

Swara further added and said, her family and friends were quite supportive, so they were at her back. After her breakup, she decided to hit the gym and admitted that she works out like a psychopath and will focus more on work.

Reports said, she wanted to tie the knot with her boyfriend, but he was not ready for commitment. Talking to IANS, Swara said, she believes in the marriage, people build assumptions about her that must be wild and do drugs, but in actual she amitted that she is gharelu.

On the professional front, her shooting schedule is jam-packed with big-budget films like Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma, where she will be seen playing the role of an LGBTQ couple with Divya Dutta. Meanwhile, all Bollywood projects had put on hold due to novel coronavirus.

