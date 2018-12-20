Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has been quite candid with her statements since always. This is the reason she hogs headlines every now and then. Be it her open letter or her role in Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhaskar has always chosen to be quite open about whatever she feels. This time too, Swara is in the headlines for one of her recent statements. Not to worry, this time it is all in a good vibe.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has been quite candid with her statements since always. This is the reason she hogs headlines every now and then. Be it her open letter or her role in Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhaskar has always chosen to be quite open about whatever she feels. This time too, Swara is in the headlines for one of her recent statements. Not to worry, this time it is all in a good vibe. The actor talked about Kareena Kapoor, who has been her costar in Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhaskar recently bagged the role of radio jockey as BIG MJ of the Week. While interacting with BIG MJ Dilip, Swara expressed what she feels for Bebo, our Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Swara Bhaskar was caught saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration for all the working girl out there. Bebo has proved that anyone can enjoy their personal and family life carrying along their work at the same time. One can have a successful career along with their personal life too. Praising her again, Swara said that the way Kareena has managed and handled both her professional and personal life is simply amazing and worth it.

Well, we do agree with that. Kareena Kapoor Khan is just unstoppable! The woman dances on her own tunes, with her own rules. Even when she got married, she kept on working. Right after she delivered her baby boy Taimur, she started working. In fact, she did not choose to lay down even in the months of her pregnancy. Be it styling in pregnancy or stepping out with the bump, Kareena kept it all comfy and fashionable.

Also, Swara Bhaskar talked about many other things in the show. On being asked, she revealed that the biography she would want to work on will be of Madhubalaji if it has to be from Bollywood. If Swara had to choose a biography from a historical perspective, it would be Indira Gandhi.

