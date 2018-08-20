If you are one of Swara Bhaskar's befitting tweets fan, then we are sorry to inform you that the actor has decided to take a break from the micro-blogging site. The actor is no longer active on Twitter from now on. If you are also trying to figure out why then take a look at the story below:

The only actor in the Bollywood industry who justifies the term ‘Bold’ used with most of the divas is undoubtedly Swara Bhaskar. She never shies away from sharing her opinion over some of the ongoing issues in the country and has recently come out to be a strong criticiser of the ruling government. Meanwhile, the actor has decided to take a break from the micro-blogging platform. Before you start contemplating over the reasons what made the Veere Di Wedding actor quit Twitter, well, we know the reason too.

If you are thinking that the deactivation of her Twitter account was a result of Swara’s recent trolls, then you are totally wrong. In the past few months, Swara has made the fact clear that her haters don’t affect her anyhow. Although the micro-blogging site has definitely become an addiction to the actor and she wants to overcome it. Thus, the actor has decided to undergo a “digital detox”. The actor is currently visiting Europe and will stay stick to her “digital detox” until she comes back to India.

While talking to a leading news agency, the actor admitted that she has become a Twitter addict and wasn’t being able to enjoy her holidays as most of the time she is busy tracking what’s happening in India. So, basically, this was the only reason that made the actor to quit the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen celebrating the success of her recent movie, Veere Di Wedding. The actor was seen in a role of a rich brat who has been undergoing some issues with the husband. Also, the actor is still active on other social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

