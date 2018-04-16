Kareena Kapoor Khan was massively trolled on social media for her #JusticeForOurChild campaign picture which went viral on social media. The Nil Battey Sannata actress, Swara Bhaskar came to rescue and shut all the Twitter users. Swara wrote, You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government's legacy.

Soon after the picture of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor supporting the #JusticeForOurChild campaign went viral, a massive amount of trolling was done on social media. Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar posted Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture holding a placard which said, “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild…” on her Twitter handle. The post was liked over 2.3K times on Twitter but the gorgeous beauty was slammed and many stated her “fake liberal” and that “She should be ashamed for being a Hindu married to a Muslim.”

This didn’t go well with the Nil Battey Sannata actress Swara Bhaskar, who gave a befitting reply to all those who tried trolling the Jab We Met actress. Swara wrote, “You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government’s legacy.” Not just Kareena Kapoor but many other Bollywood celebs were seen posting pictures in support of nationwide outrage over the rape and murder if 8-year-old in Kathua. Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin also posted a picture on social media.

You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.’s legacy 🙏🏿 https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding which will star Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. The movie made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures is scheduled to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The movie will be produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi.

