Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has been facing the fire since last year and even post its release on January 25, the protests have not stopped. The movie has done surprisingly good at the box-office crossing Rs. 32 crore in about three days. While everyone in and out of Bollywood is praising the movie, Anarkali of Aarah actress Swara Bhaskar wrote an open letter to Bhansali slamming him for glorifying Jauhar.

Swara thought about whether Bhansali recalls that she worked with him once, in a little part in Guzaarish. In any case, in spite of her worship of the movie producer, she felt it important to bring up a portion of the choices he made in Padmaavat.She disapproved of the film’s indicated finale, in which Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati submits herself to flame to secure her respect. Swara composed that she comprehends that sati and Jauhar are a piece of our history, however, thought about whether that implies ladies – ‘widowed, assaulted, youthful, old, pregnant, pre-pubescent’ – have the privilege to live, in light of the fact that they weren’t dealt with like people with an office in the film. She thought about Bhansali’s treatment of the disputable scene in the motion picture to make a film that celebrates lynchings and respect killings.

Here are the points she raised in the open letter:

Women have the right to live, despite being raped, sir.Women have the right to live, despite the death of their husbands, male ‘protectors’, ‘owners’, ‘controllers of their sexuality’.. whatever you understand the men to be.

Women have the right to live — independent of whether men are living or not.

Women have the right to live. Period.

Women are not only walking talking vaginas.

Yes, women have vaginas, but they have more to them as well. So their whole life need not be focused on the vagina and controlling it, protecting it, maintaining its purity. (Maybe in the 13th century that was the case, but in the 21st century, we do not need to subscribe to these limiting ideas. We certainly do not need to glorify them. )

It would be nice if the vaginas are respected; but in the unfortunate case that they are not, a woman can continue to live. She need not be punished with death because another person disrespected her vagina without her consent.

There is life outside the vagina, and so there can be life after rape. (I know I repeat, but this point can never be stressed enough.)

In general, there is more to life than the vagina.

She acknowledged that the movie is historical in nature and in Bhansali’s defence, he could just have been representing history in the way that he interpreted it, but Swara countered by saying that Padmaavat’s context is not in the 13th century but in the present. “The context of your film is India in the 21st century; where five years ago, a girl was gang-raped brutally in the country’s capital inside a moving bus,” she wrote. You can read her entire open letter here.