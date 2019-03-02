Condemning Trevor, Swara took it to her Twitter handle and wrote, "@Trevornoah 1. War isn’t funny or entertaining. 2. Hindi is not gibberish. Ur stereotype of indo- pak is ignorant & racist. 3. Ur set smacks of essentialism & a patronising generalisation & is v #FirstWorld 4. Human lives were lost & at stake. SO disappointing! @ComedyCentral"

South African comedian Trevor Noah who received flak on social media for trivialising India- Pakistan tensions in the wake of Pulwama terror strike has been lashed out at by Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar. In a video which was widely circulated on social media, Noah could be seen mocking the escalating tensions between both the countries. He said if war ever breaks out between both the nations it would be the most entertaining war. Although hoping that India and Pakistan should not go to war, added the comedian.

Condemning Trevor, Swara took it to her Twitter handle and wrote, “@Trevornoah 1. War isn’t funny or entertaining. 2. Hindi is not gibberish. Ur stereotype of indo- pak is ignorant & racist. 3. Ur set smacks of essentialism & a patronising generalisation & is v #FirstWorld 4. Human lives were lost & at stake. SO disappointing! @ComedyCentral”

Here’s her tweet:

@Trevornoah 1. War isn’t funny or entertaining. 2. Hindi is not gibberish. Ur stereotype of indo- pak is ignorant & racist. 3. Ur set smacks of essentialism & a patronising generalisation & is v #FirstWorld 4. Human lives were lost & at stake. SO disappointing! @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/c46TqB9btd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 1, 2019

Swara is known as an opinionated person and when it comes to expressing on issues of national relevance the actress has always been vocal to speak up. The recent India-Pakstan conflict crisis has worried the entire nation, and Swara like a sincere citizen has been putting forth her opinion since the tensions emerged between both the countries. In her previous tweet, Swara welcoming the warrior wrote, “HE’S BACK!!!!!!!!!!! Our brave hero #AbhinanadanVarthaman is home!!!! Steps onto Indian soil! Welcome home sir!”

HE’S BACK!!!!!!!!!!! Our brave hero #AbhinanadanVarthaman is home!!!! Steps onto Indian soil! Welcome home sir! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CeHv6nk3so — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 1, 2019

Responding to Swara’s tweet, comedian Mallika dua too slammed Trevor saying, “Shockingly unintelligent & tone deaf What makes it sadder is that @Trevornoah cracked such a below average, shit joke. Something Russel Peters probably threw in the bin before his first open mic in life. If you’re going to be a racist comic than at least get the comic bit right.”

Shockingly unintelligent & tone deaf What makes it sadder is that @Trevornoah cracked such a below average, shit joke. Something Russel Peters probably threw in the bin before his first open mic in life. If you’re going to be a racist comic than at least get the comic bit right. https://t.co/r23s9eCiuK — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) March 1, 2019

In the video, the South African comedian joked that growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, he would see T’Challa flying over their village and he would then remind them of a great Xhosa phrase, “abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka” which he decoded saying, “in times like these we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.” However, the backlash came because of that Xhosa phrase which actually meant that ‘White people don’t know I’m lying’ and not what Noah told.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More