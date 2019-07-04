Actor Swara Bhasker and writer Himanshu Sharma's 5-year long relationship has reportedly hit a rock bottom. The duo has called it quits after dating for 5 long years. Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have worked together in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.

After five years of relationship, Swara Bhasker and boyfriend Himanshu Sharma have reportedly part ways. While the couple is known to keep their private life under wraps, reports are rife that their relationship has hit the rock bottom. In 2016, reports were rife that Swara and Himanshu might be tying the knot soon.

However, the actor slammed the reports and said that they do not have any marriage plans at the moment. They are both currently focusing on their respective careers. She jokingly added that she is too broke to get married. Confirming their relationship, Swara said that they are dating, are happy and are committed. She also said that now you know why Himanshu is her favourite dialogue writer.

The couple has previously worked together in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata. Sharing a photo from their escapade to Venice, Swara wrote in the caption that she forced a vacation on Himanshu and then made him pose for selfies.

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker has carved a space for herself in Bollywood with films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding. She is yet to announce her next film. Meanwhile, Himanshu Sharma has worked as a writer in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and Zero. He will be co-producing the upcoming film Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan.

