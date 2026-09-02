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Home > Entertainment News > Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’

Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’

Swara Bhasker has responded to the backlash over her comments on Padmaavat’s Jauhar sequence, saying her remarks were mistranslated and that she never called Rani Padmaavati or the women who performed Jauhar “cowards”.

In the viral clip, the Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was seen using a product from Nestle while preparing for Iftaar, which sparked criticism from several users. (Photo credit: ig)
In the viral clip, the Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was seen using a product from Nestle while preparing for Iftaar, which sparked criticism from several users. (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 13:10 IST

Swara Bhasker has found herself at the centre of a fresh Padmaavat debate, nearly nine years after she first criticised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama. The actor has now clarified that a viral clip from her recent Delhi appearance was being circulated without the context of what she actually said. Speaking at the Woman, Life, Freedom talk at the India International Centre on August 31, Swara revisited the open letter she wrote to Bhansali after watching Padmaavat in 2018. Her comments, particularly her reference to how a rape survivor might interpret the film’s climactic Jauhar sequence, quickly drew criticism online.

What Did Swara Bhasker Say About Padmaavat’s Jauhar Scene?

Swara questioned whether the sequence, in which Rani Padmaavati and hundreds of women enter the fire to avoid capture, could unintentionally suggest that a woman’s honour is more important than her life. She said she was disturbed by the possibility that a rape survivor watching the scene could feel that surviving sexual violence made her less courageous than someone who chose death. She also recalled being particularly uncomfortable with a shot showing a pregnant woman participating in Jauhar.

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Her argument, she explained, was about the message such imagery could send to survivors of sexual violence — not about judging the women depicted in the historical narrative.

Watch The Video Here

Why Did Swara Bhasker’s Remarks Spark Backlash?

A portion of her speech went viral on social media, with some posts and reactions suggesting that Swara had called Rani Padmaavati and the women who performed Jauhar “cowards”. That interpretation led to criticism, with several users arguing that Jauhar must be understood within its historical context.

Swara has now rejected that interpretation.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said her remarks had been “completely mistranslated” and made it clear that she never called Rani Padmaavati or the other women cowards. She also urged people who disagreed with her to criticise what she actually said rather than a claim she says was falsely attributed to her.

What Was Swara Bhasker’s Original Padmaavat Controversy?

This is not the first time Swara’s criticism of Padmaavat has triggered debate. In 2018, after watching the film, she wrote an open letter to Bhansali questioning its depiction of Jauhar and what she believed was its treatment of female honour and sexual violence.

At the time, she specifically objected to the highly stylised climax in which Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmaavati leads the women of Chittor into the fire. Swara later said her intention was to raise questions about the film rather than attack its makers or the women represented in the story.

What Is Padmaavat About?

Released in 2018, Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The film, based on the legend associated with Padmaavat, became one of Bollywood’s most debated releases even before reaching theatres.

Swara’s latest clarification has once again brought the film’s Jauhar sequence into focus — this time through a wider conversation about cinema, historical memory, women’s autonomy and the way survivors of sexual violence are represented.

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Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’
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Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’

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Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’

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Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’
Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’
Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’
Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’

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