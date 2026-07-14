Swara Bhasker Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar As Concern Mounts Over His 17-Day Hunger Strike

Actor Swara Bhasker visited activist Sonam Wangchuk at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, as concerns deepened over his health after 17 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Photos shared by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Instagram showed Bhasker meeting Wangchuk and the party’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, at the protest site. While the organisation’s caption described her visit as “joining the protest,” Bhasker herself only reposted the images on Instagram Stories, expressing support for the campaign.

She thanked Dipke “for fighting for the future of all our children” and described Wangchuk as “indefatigable,” adding, “He is fighting for your children’s future. All my solidarity and gratitude.”

Health update triggers fresh appeals to end the fast

The visit came hours after Dipke shared a worrying update on Wangchuk’s condition. In a post on X, he claimed the activist had begun losing muscle mass and was in severe pain after more than two weeks without food, prompting fresh calls for him to end the fast.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janata Party, seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The group has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

Writers, actors and filmmakers urge Wangchuk to reconsider

Support for Wangchuk has continued to grow across the cultural fraternity. A day earlier, writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, and several other public figures issued a joint appeal urging him to end the hunger strike. They argued that while the protest had drawn national attention, the movement would need his leadership in the long run.

Calling the campaign “a marathon, not a sprint,” they urged Wangchuk to preserve his health for the larger struggle ahead.

Omi Vaidya references 3 Idiots in emotional appeal

Actor Omi Vaidya, remembered for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, also voiced concern in a video posted on social media. Introducing himself as “Chatur,” he referred to Wangchuk by Funsukh Wangdu, the fictional character inspired by the activist in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 film. “I don’t want Funsukh Wangdu to die,” Vaidya said, adding that Wangchuk’s blood sugar had dropped significantly and urging people to pay attention to his deteriorating condition.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient, has long campaigned on issues related to education, environmental conservation and sustainable development. His latest hunger strike has once again placed him at the centre of a national debate, with supporters hoping for a resolution before his health deteriorates further.