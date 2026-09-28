Why Did Swara Bhasker Want To Be A Mother Even Before Marriage? ‘I Did Two Rounds Of IVF,’ Actress Reveals On Rise And Fall 2

Swara Bhasker has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her journey to motherhood. The actress revealed that she had wanted to become a mother even before marriage and had considered IVF when she was unsure about getting married.

Speaking on Rise And Fall Season 2, Swara recalled discussing her plans with her parents. She said she had already accepted the possibility that she might not get married but still wanted to have a child.

Why Did Swara Bhasker Want To Become A Mother Before Marriage?

Swara explained that having a family and becoming a mother had always been important to her. At one point, she was prepared to pursue motherhood through IVF even without marriage.

“I was okay to do IVF, I had convinced my parents, meri shaadi toh hone se rahi main IVF se bacha karungi,” Swara said during the conversation.

She added that her parents supported her decision while also making her aware of the responsibilities involved in raising a child.

What Did Swara Bhasker’s Parents Tell Her?

According to Swara, her parents did not oppose her decision. Instead, they supported her while reminding her that raising a child would come with its own challenges.

She described her parents as supportive and said they essentially told her that parenthood would be difficult but that they would stand by her if it was what she wanted.

‘I Did Two Rounds Of IVF’: Swara Bhasker Reveals

Swara also disclosed that she underwent two rounds of IVF while trying to have a child. “I really wanted to have a child and have a family and I did two rounds of IVF but hua nahi,” she said. The revelation sheds light on a part of Swara’s personal journey that she had not previously discussed in such detail.

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Love Story

Swara eventually married political activist Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. The couple first had a court marriage on February 16, 2023, before holding traditional wedding celebrations the following month.

The couple later welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad, on September 23, 2023. Swara’s revelation on Rise And Fall Season 2 comes years after she had initially prepared herself for motherhood even without marriage.

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