Television actor Tejasswi Prakash is currently garnering many eyeballs after showcasing her incredible side to her fans in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi. From her fearless behaviour to her speed and her desire of completing the task, Tv star Tejasswi Prakash no doubt showcased that girls are also not less. Not just this, even Rohit Shetty also praised the actor by revealing that Tejasswi and Karishma are deserving candidates who he wants to see in the finale.

Not just Rohit Shetty, recently, Tejasswi Prakash’s costar Namish Taneja also praised the actor and revealed that both of them are still connected even after their show Swaragini has ended. In a recent live chat with a media portal, he added that Tejasswi Prakash is her 3 AM friend as whenever she is in a confusion or is stuck somewhere, she immediately calls him. He also added that it was just because of Tejasswi that he used to watch Khatron.

Namish Taneja also added that Tejasswi Prakash is his favorite costar and both of them share a great bond with each other. He added that though both of them are currently busy with their ongoing projects their friendship is still intact and they call each other if they feel like missing.

He also revealed about Tejasswi’s performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi and revealed that he used to call her every single day to tell her where she performed great and in which episode she spoke a lot. On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash has also grabbed a Marathi film which is produced by Rohit Shetty under the title of School College Ani Life.

