After the news of Sonu Sood quitting Manikarnika, the actor Swati Semwal also walked out of the movie. Reportedly, the reason that Swati left this historic project was that she was not sure about her role being substantial in the movie anymore. However, the release date of the movie teaser was shared by the makers yesterday, which is on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, 2018. The film is a biopic of Rani Laxmi Bai, that will take all of us back in the time.

Kangana Ranaut’s big project this year Manikarnika recently got the bad news of two actors quitting it including actor Sonu Sood and now, Swati Semwal. The movie makers also announced the release date of movie’s teaser, which is slated on this Gandhi Jayanti, 2018. In the film, Swati Semwal was portraying the character of Parvati, who was the wife of Maratha Army commander-in-chief Sadashiv Rao Bhau. While Sonu Sood who walked out a month ago was essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

While having a media interaction, Swati Semwal said that she was not sure about this project since the start but she could not make up her mind. After a recent meeting with her team, she decided to quit the project as she thought that this project was not good for her career right now. When Swati was asked that whether her exit has something to do with quitting of Sonu Sood from the movie, she denied.

Further, the actor said that at this point of time in her career, whatever roles she is accepting be it Bareilly Ki Barfi or Fanney Khan, it has been pretty substantial. The gorgeous lady expressed that she is looking for performance-oriented roles, not that she is stuck on portraying lead roles but it has to be substantial enough. For her, Manikarnika gave her a strong character, but the actress has now changed her mind and thinks different. However, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor concluded saying that she has no hard feelings for the makers, after all, it is all for the best interest of the movie.

Sonu Sood walked out of the movie because of his conflicts with the makers and Kangana Ranaut. According to what we hear, while he was shooting for Simmba, Kangana asked him to come for reshooting of some portions of her movie Manikarnika. As the actor had to carry a bearded look for his movie Simmba, he asked the makers to reschedule the reshoot and find dates after the completion of Simmba’s part, but the makers did not agree and Sonu decided to quit the movie. However, the role of Sonu Sood is now essayed by Zeeshan Ayyub.

