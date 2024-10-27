Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

At her New Orleans concert, Taylor Swift surprised 65,000 fans by performing a song from her friend Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter joined in a radiant white dress as Swift harmonized beautifully on “Espresso” with her acoustic guitar.

During her Saturday night concert in New Orleans, Taylor Swift added an unexpected twist to her performance, delighting an audience of 65,000 fans. Dressed in a vibrant orange gown, Swift announced that she would be singing a track not from her own discography but from the catalog of her friend, Sabrina Carpenter.

A Special Tribute

“I think tonight I’m going to do something completely different, which is that I’m going to sing a song that’s not mine, but it’s somebody that I really love,” Swift told the enthusiastic crowd before strumming the opening chords of “Espresso” by Carpenter. After a few lines, she paused, smiling at the audience. “So you really love that song as much as I do? I know I’m just going on a tangent because I love my friend and I’m just so proud of Sabrina and the year she’s had,” she added.

A Phone Call Surprise

The excitement in the Caesars Superdome reached a fever pitch when Swift pulled out her phone, asking a stagehand to connect her to Carpenter on speaker. “I just wanted to call and tell you that I sang a little bit of ‘Espresso’ and they said every word so loud. And I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren’t you here with us?” Swift said into the phone.

Carpenter responded from a loud venue of her own, humorously noting, “I’m somewhere where everyone is screaming so loud.” Swift then suggested, “Can you come down to the stadium real quick? Ball park how long would that take you?” To which Carpenter replied, “It would probably take me five seconds.” The crowd erupted in cheers, holding their breath as Carpenter made her surprise entrance.

A Magical Collaboration

Carpenter strutted onto the stage, looking radiant in a white dress. Swift accompanied her on acoustic guitar, harmonizing beautifully on “Espresso.” “Holy s*** New Orleans!” Carpenter exclaimed after the first chorus, clearly thrilled by the electric atmosphere.

As the performance continued, Swift asked, “Can I do it?” referencing the first line of the next verse. She seamlessly transitioned into a portion of her own song, “Is It Over Now?” from “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” followed by “Please, Please, Please” from Carpenter’s latest album.

Celebrating Friendship and Talent

At the conclusion of the surprise set, Swift praised Carpenter’s dedication, stating, “She had literally one day off. She is on tour. This is crazy she came to perform for us. Will you please give it up for Sabrina Carpenter?” Carpenter then exited the stage, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Swift continued the night with a mashup of “Hits Different” from “Midnights” and “Welcome to New York” from “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” maintaining the high energy of the event.

As her New Orleans performances draw to a close, Swift’s tour is set to wrap up on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada, promising more memorable moments along the way.

(Includes inputs from online sources.)

