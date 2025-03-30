Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister's Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney and her finacé Jonathan Davino have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. However, recent reports suggest trouble in their relationship.

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has once again fueled speculation about her relationship with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell after being spotted in Dallas. The sighting comes amid ongoing rumors that she has parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney Attends Powell’s Sister’s Wedding Rehearsal

On Sunday, several images of Sweeney and Powell surfaced on the Instagram page of Deuxmoi, showing the two together in Dallas. Reports suggest that the Euphoria star was in town to attend the wedding festivities of Powell’s sister, Leslie Powell, who also worked on Anyone But You. The duo was reportedly seen at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, a local Mexican restaurant, for a rehearsal dinner.

The relaxed outing has reignited romance rumors, with fans speculating whether their chemistry in the 2023 rom-com has translated into real life. While some insisted they were just “good friends,” others questioned the nature of their relationship. “I wouldn’t bring just a ‘friend’ to my sister’s wedding,” one fan commented.

Breakup Rumors with Jonathan Davino Intensify

Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. However, recent reports suggest trouble in paradise. The actress has been spotted living in a hotel rather than with Davino, and she recently removed a photo of them kissing from a previous Instagram post. Additionally, she has been seen without her engagement ring on multiple occasions, further fueling breakup speculation.

A source told People that “things have been rocky” between the pair “for a long time.” Sweeney, who has previously spoken about maintaining privacy in her personal life, last mentioned Davino in a Glamour UK interview in December 2023, calling him her “best friend.”

Sydney and Glen ‘Romance’?

Rumors of a romance between Sweeney and Powell, 36, first sparked during the press tour for Anyone But You. The two actors’ on-screen chemistry and flirty promotional appearances led to intense speculation, especially after Powell’s breakup with model Gigi Paris in April 2023.

While both actors have denied any off-screen romance, Powell acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times that the speculation helped boost the film’s popularity. “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” he said.

Filed under

Glen Powell hollywood sydney sweeney

