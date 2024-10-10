Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sweeney, who gained prominence through her roles in 'Euphoria' and the romantic comedy 'Anyone But You', and Seyfried, celebrated for her performances in 'Mamma Mia!' and 'The Dropout', will also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Young and McFadden.

Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to headline ‘The Housemaid’, a film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s acclaimed novel. Directed by Paul Feig, known for hits like ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘A Simple Favor’, the psychological thriller will be produced by Lionsgate, according to Variety.

In this gripping narrative, Sweeney takes on the role of Millie, a young woman seeking a fresh start as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, Nina (played by Seyfried) and Andrew.

However, as the story unfolds, Millie discovers that the family’s secrets pose far greater dangers than her own challenges. Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement about the project.

“I’m thrilled to have ‘The Housemaid’ join our upcoming slate,” he said in a statement.

“A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be,” he added as per Variety.

The screenplay for the adaptation is being crafted by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Sweeney, who gained prominence through her roles in ‘Euphoria’ and the romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You’, and Seyfried, celebrated for her performances in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘The Dropout’, will also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Young and McFadden. Production will be led by Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, with Carly Kleinbart Elter overseeing the project.

Feig, along with Laura Fischer, will also take on producing roles. For Lionsgate, Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley are managing the project, with Robert Melnik negotiating the deals for the studio.

As per Variety, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman remarked on the casting choice, stating, “Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina — they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away.”

She added that the collaboration with Feig, who has a history of developing compelling narratives with strong female leads, further enhances the project’s potential.

MUST READ:  ‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Amanda Seyfried latest Sydney Sweeney news sydney sweeney

Also Read

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox