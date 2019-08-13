The much-awaited Telugu film titled 'Sye Raa' making video will be unveiled on August 14, 2019 at 3:45 pm. 'Sye Raa' makers took to Twitter and wrote, witness megastar Chiranjeevi's Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who will come to life.

The much-awaited Telugu film titled ‘Sye Raa’ making video will be unveiled on August 14, 2019 at 3:45 pm. ‘Sye Raa’ makers took to Twitter and wrote, witness megastar Chiranjeevi’s Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who will come to life. Ahead of the biopic’s big release, this will be the first in a series of pre-release videos Konidela Production Company of Ram Charan. Nayanthara, Tamannah, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathy and Brahmaji will be playing the lead role. Other than them, Amitabh Bachchan, Kicha Sudeep and Anushka will also be featured.

Music has been given by Amit Trivedi, the background score is by Julius Packiam. The movie has been made on a massive budget of Rs 250 crores, including publicity costs, the much-awaited film will be screened in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages on October 2.

The movie has been made in the backdrop of 30 years prior to India’s first war of independence of 1857, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama film based on the freedom warrior Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s life who had revolted against the British.

Surender Reddy and its trailer will be released on August 22, 2019 on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The movie is set for October 2nd, release.

Presently, the post-production works are going smoothly and he will be planning to hold a big event in Mumbai. Nayanthara and Tamannah are playing the female lead while Anushka Shetty will appear on the silver screen for a guest role.

