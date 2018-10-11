Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today—October 11 and his fans can't stop showering love and blessings over him. Joining the league, the makers of his next film titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released Amitabh's first look from the movie. Like all other times, in this movie too, the Pink actor has experimented hugely with his look.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today—October 11 and his fans can’t stop showering love and blessings over him. Joining the league, the makers of his next film titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released Amitabh’s first look from the movie. Like all other times, in this movie too, the Pink actor has experimented hugely with his look. Be it Paa or Black, he is known to bent in with every character he plays. The movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Ram Charan, Konidela Production Company and is directed by Surender Reddy. The film aims at showcasing the life journey of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.

This movie is special in its own ways as it will mark the 151st movie of Chiranjeevi. The multi-starrer project will feature actors like Sudeep, Nayanthara, Jagapati Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Brahmaji and of course Amitabh and Chiranjeevi. Having these many talented artists in one frame, the movie will surely be a blockbuster at the box-office.

Here’s the poster:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 20 unforgettable movies of Bollywood’s Shahenshah

In this intriguing motion poster of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the actor looks intensely fierce. The photo seems to say a lot with the powerful expression of the legend overlapped in the new avatar of him. This new version of Amit Ji is being loved by all and the amount of hard work in making him look this intense is quite evident.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen portraying a cameo in the film which might be for a shorter time but will surely leave a strong impression on the audience. Thugs of Hindostan actor will be essaying the character of Gosayi Venkanna in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. As a matter of fact, Amitabh Bachchan did not charge a penny from the makers for this project.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 10 unseen photos and unknown facts about the legend!

This movie will also mark the debut of Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi in the Telegu film industry. Multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will get released in 4 languages including Telegu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More