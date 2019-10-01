Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: One of the most anticipated releases of the year Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to hit the cinema screens tomorrow, i.e October 2, 2019. Along with Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan among others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: This Gandhi Jayanti will be special for many reasons. Offering a cinematic treat to the Indian audience, the cinema-goers are spoiled with choices as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, War and Joker releasing on cinema screens on October 2. Among the list of anticipated film releases, the excitement metre is soaring high for Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Be it the star cast, story or the scale of the film, the period drama film promises to raise cinematic standards to bigger and better.

And when one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry, i.e Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan come together for a film, it automatically becomes unmissable. Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Productions. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to distribute the Hindi version of the film under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Ahead of its mega theatrical release, here are 5 reasons why we are excited to watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

– Chiranjeevi: A celebrated name in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the film Khaidi No. 150. It also marked his return to films after a hiatus of 10 years. Therefore, his film release is no less than a celebration for fans.

– Amitabh Bachchan: Even though the megastar has a guest role in the film, it will be a significant role. As seen in the trailer, promos and the posters, Big B will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film.

– Supporting cast: The credit for a massive buzz around Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy would have to be given to its stellar supporting cast. Along with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan. It will also have guest appearances by Ram Charan and Anushka Shetty.

– Action sequences: Mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 250, the action sequences in the film, especially VFX, will be worth watching out for. Audiences can get a glimpse at some of the jaw-dropping action sequences in the trailer.

– Storyline: Inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the film will essay the story of India’s first war for freedom against British India rule.

