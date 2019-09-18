Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The star-studded film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to release on the silver screen on October 2, 2019. the trailer of the film will be releasing today at 5.31 PM. The film will be starring megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actress Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan, and Niharika Konidela.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy film, which is one of the most awaited of 2019 and is directed by Surender Reddy is set for release on October 2. The trailer of the film is going to be released today at 5:31 pm. The film will be starring megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The star-studded cast also includes actress Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan, and Niharika Konidela. Ram Charan has produced the film under Konidela Production Company banner.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of India’s first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who fights against the British East India Company in the 1880s. Ram Charan took to the Twitter handle of his production company Konidela productions and shared the news about the release date and time of the trailer of the film.

Reports say that this is one of the most expensive films made ion the south film industry. Also, more than17 VFX companies across the globe worked on Sye Raa, and they created the bizarre effects for the film. It estimates that the expenditure of the film is around Rs 45 crore. The makers of the film have kept a significant budget for its VFX.

With a budget of only about Rs 270 crore, the film is all set to hit the silver screen in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi and the film will see the lead actor battle the British rulers in the 1880s era.

