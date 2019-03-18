Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After Badla, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to entertain his huge fan following in a totally new avatar. This time the versatile actor who has been serving in the film industry for decades will be seen as essaying the role of Gosayi Venkanna in Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Nayanthara and Tamanna Bhatia starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After the grand release of Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, based on The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo, the Shehanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to entertain his South audience with the upcoming movie titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Pink actor who was last seen in Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan, will be seen essaying the role of Gosayi Venkanna as a guest appearance in the historical movie.

Helmed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banners of Konidela Production Company. Tamil Superstar Chiranjeevi will be seen as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy while Sudeep as Avuku Raju. The movie which has a story plot based on India’s first war of Independence of 1857, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Nayanthara as Siddhamma, Tamannaah Bhatia as Lakshmi, Vijay Sethupathi as Raaja Pandi and Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy.

On the other hand, Sudeep who will be seen as Avuku Raju in the movie took to his official Twitter handle to share a photo with Big B with a caption saying that 10 years post shoot of Rann, he got a chance to share screen with huge icon and a legend Amitabh Bachchan once again who has spent most of his life serving cinema and entertaining the audience. He further thanked Sye Raa, Ram Charan and Surender Reddy for gifting him these moments. He even thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his loving gestures.

10 years post shoot of Rann, I get to share screen wth this huge icon n a legend once again,who's spent most of his life serving cinema n entertaing us.Tnx #Syieraa,,RamCharan n @DirSurender for having gifted me these moments 🤗🙏. Thank u @SrBachchan sir for ur loving gestures. pic.twitter.com/Fvx5tSvUZQ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 15, 2019

The director of the film, Surender Reddy too took to his official handle to share a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan with a caption, what an amazing and incredible journey it has been. Thanking Mr Bachchan, he further added that it was a great honour working with him.

It’s a WRAP with #BigB…What an amazing and INCREDIBLE journey it has been. Thank you sir for being part of #SyeRaa..Working with you was such a great honor 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @SrBachchan #MuchRespect #DreamComeTrue pic.twitter.com/uPdsQUtCpt — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) March 16, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan last year in one of his blogs wrote a sweet message to Chiranjeevi saying that the majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema has requested him for a guest appearance in his magnum opus on a most valiant period character that Chiranjeevi will be seen portraying. He further informed his fans that he will begin shooting in Hyderabad while sharing his look from the film.

