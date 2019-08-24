Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty is going to play Rani Laxmi Bai in the film of megastar Chiranjeevi, the actress has not been seen in the trailer.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is now talk of a town after the trailer of the film has been out. The trailer showed a glimpse of the film that includes Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Although he will be seen in a special appearance in SurendraReddy’s film. But the fans were unhappy because there was no glimpse of actress Anushka Shetty. But the makers have confirmed that the actress Anushka Shetty will be the part of the film and depict Rani Laxmi Bai in the film.

The Surendra Reddy film is based on the real incidents that happened years ago from the first war of Independence against Britishers. The director is going to show the efforts of freedom fighters during the Britishers rule. The director took the biography of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, he was the great freedom fighters of South India. The story depicting the harsh behaviour and cruelty of the Britishers.

The actress Anushka Shetty is again going to be part of the big-budget film after the big hit of Bahubali. The actress will share the screen with Tollywood superstar aka megastar Chiranjeevi. People gave thumbs up to the trailer of Surendra Reddy’s film. The fans are now waiting for the first look of the actress Anushka Shetty.

The film will hail the box-office soon but the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in such a royal look already steal the trailer, although Anushka Shetty’s appearance missed. It will be interesting to note how this multi starrer and the massive budget film will slay theatres. The films include Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Brahmaji, Brahmaji and many more. However, the actress Anushka Shetty will be seen in cameo role says report.

