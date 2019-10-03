Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection day 1: Since the time War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released, there is a huge buzz around the opening collections of both the films. It is predicted that Sye Raa might beat the record of certain big releases like Saaho and Baahubali.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection day 1: There is no doubt in saying that South cinemas has some power which gets well reflected in their magnum opuses. Talking about the period-drama which released yesterday, the film has created a buzz since the time it has released. Whether it is the acting prowess of the leads or the strong script, everything seems to be perfect in the war drama.

The film features Megastar Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara in leads and delivers a story of a freedom fighter who initiated the first rebellion against the British East India Company, who’s name is only registered in the books, not in the people’s heart. It is the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who triggered a fire in the hearts of Indians against the Britishers.

Talking about the first day collections, it is expected that the film will earn Rs 50 crore considering the craze of the fans for the megastar and the buzz on social media. Moreover, it might also be possible that Sye Raa crosses the first day collections of Baahubali and Saaho.

Not only the story, but the grand sets showcasing the 1847 era, the Indian heritage being reflected in the attires of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara and the superb cinematography has also together made Sye Raa Narasimha, a visual treat to the fans. Moreover, the film also faced a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War at the box office and Hollywood film Joker.

Moreover, just after a few hours since the film got released, it got leaked on Tamilrockers. This is not the first time, many films like Avengers: Endgame, Kabir Singh and Saaho also fell prey to the piracy sites online on the day of release. It is expected that this leak might also affect the first-day collections of the film at the box office. Moreover, if all the predictions fall right, the film might also create records at its first weekend.

