Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office prediction: Next big thing in South cinemas after Saaho is Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film will hit the theatres on October 2 and will face a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film War.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Since the time the announcement has been made, there has been a lot of craze around the multi-starrer film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It is a Telugu film which is based on a fictional story of a freedom fighter Uyyalawada and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. There is no doubt in saying that it is among the much-awaited films which will hit the theatres on October 2.

Sye Raa is among the ambitious projects which is directed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by the son of the lead star Ram Charan. Penned by Paruchuri Brothers, the film narrates the story of the first freedom fight against the Britishers. The film is produced on the budget of Rs 200 to Rs 270 crore and includes VFX shots more than Rajamouli’s film Bahubali.

Reports revealed that the film includes 3800 shots and the makers have spent Rs 45 crore on effects only. Moreover, the film also features megastars Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan so the star power of the actors can also benefit the film along with the interesting storyline. Moreover, since the film is releasing on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, so the national holiday factor can benefit the collection. Overall, the star cast, story, VFX, budget and the holiday release are the major factors that can benefit the makers. It is said that the film is expected to earn Rs 40 to 50 crore on its opening day.

The film also has the potential to emerge as the biggest opener of 2019. Moreover, after Saaho, Sye Raa is the next big thing in the south cinemas so the collection can also be benefitted. Moreover, it is also predicted that Sye Raa might also beat the collection of Saaho, which failed to impress the fans.

Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War at the box office. So this Gandhi Jayanti will be interesting as it will be period-drama versus action film at the cinemas.

