Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Director Surender Reddy is all set to create a buzz with another multiple-language biographical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. A day before the teaser release, the makers recently released the character posters from the film, have a look–

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After Saaho, the next big thing which will astonish the audience in Tollywood industry will be Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The biographical action is among the highly anticipated films which is based on the life of the first freedom fighter–Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan, who is among the biggest stars of Telugu industry and is reportedly produced at a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Ahead of the teaser release, recently, the makers revealed the character poster from the film. Through, these intriguing posters, you get see Gosaayi Venkanna, who was the guru of Narasimha Reddy, the man himself Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the first freedom rebellion against Britishers, Raaja Pandi, the heart of Narasimha’s army, Avuku Raju, Lakshmi whose heart and soul was entirely for the nation, Veeta Reddy, who was the most faithful to Narasimha and finally Siddhama.

The film further features Dr Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Niharika, Jagapathi Babu and Tamannah and will hit the theatres on October 2.

Here are all the character posters of the film–

Reports reveal that the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow August 20. Meanwhile, the film is currently in its post-production stage in all 26 studios in the entire world. Further, the distribution rights for Hindi dubbed version will be presented by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. It is predicted that the film will create new records in South as well as Bollywood as the entire team has left no stone unturned for the film.

Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019https://t.co/WJU3Kp6LWE — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 14, 2019

