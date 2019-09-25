Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019. As per reports, lead actor Chiranjeevi charged Rs 40 crore for his role in the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The much-awaited period drama film titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to hit the box office on October 2, 2019. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film features Chiranjeevi in the main lead and Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu and Niharika Konidela will be seen in a supporting role. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the Telugu film.

The film has been making headlines since it was announced and now lead actor Chiranjeevi has been in news for charging a whopping amount for the film. As per reports, he was paid Rs 40 crore for playing the role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been made on a budget of Rs 270 crore and it was reported earlier that Rs 45 crore has been spent on special effects of the film.

The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago and it garnered a positive response from the audience. Fans also took to social media and expressed their excitement for the film. As per reports, filmmakers hired VFX specialists from worldwide and it is expected to be a blockbuster film with a powerful star cast.

The story of the film is based on the brave freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought against the Britishers. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to earn good money at the box office as fans are looking forward to watch the biographical action film. Big B fans are also excited to watch him in the Telugu film.

