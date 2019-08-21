Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After impressing the fans with the teaser of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently praised Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that he didn't even charge the makers for his flight ticket.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After Saaho, Surender Reddy’s film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be the next big thing in Tollywood. Produced on the budget of Rs 200 crore, the biographical film is among the highly anticipated film which will hit the silver screens on October 2. Some hours back, the makers revealed the first teaser of the film which has created a buzz on social media.

Among all the big stars, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has also featured in the film as a guru of Narasimha Reddy in a cameo role. Recently, in an interview, the lead actor Chiranjeevi revealed that this is the first time when Amitabh Bachchan featured in a regional film. He added that Amitabh Bachchan has worked for free in the film and didn’t even charge the makers for his flight ticket.

Talking about the film, it is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who fought the first freedom fight against the Britishers. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Niharika Konidela.

Watch the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here–

Further, the film will face a clash with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor’s film War at the box office, along with romantic flick Marjaavaan which features Telugu star Rakul Preet, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

The teaser of the film released yesterday and has garnered 4.1 million views on YouTube in just 21 hours. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is among the highly anticipated films as fans eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App