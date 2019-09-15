Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to release on October 2. Makers of the film have spent a huge amount on the VFX of the film. Read on to know the exact amount.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The multistarrer film features Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah. Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, the action film is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who was India’s first freedom fighter. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film.

As per reports, makers of the film have spent a huge amount of Rs 45 crore on the VFX of the film and the graphics of the film have been prepared in 17 studios around the world. The multilingual film will hit the theatres on October 2, 2019. In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the main role and Nayanthara will be playing the character of the main female lead.

The film has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and Sudeep, Tamannaah, Vijay will be seen playing a powerful role in the film. Produced by Ram Charan, the film be released in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The trailer of the movie will be unveiled soon.

Makers of the film released the teaser of the movie recently, it garnered a superb response from fans and they can’t wait to watch the film. The movie showcases Chiranjeevi as a rebellious freedom fighter. The movie has been made on a large canvas, from stunts to war scenes. The action thriller has everything. The teaser features Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah. Watch the teaser here.

