Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The much anticipated Telugu movie titled Sye Raa Narasimha is all set to release on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Star cast is also leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Promotional events are being held up at multiple cities and interesting details regarding the movies have cropped up. One such unknown fact has made headlines and is grabbing everyones' attention.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Only a few days left days are left for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, several interesting trivias have cropped up regarding the film. From Jathara song to the VFX, every single detail has gone amiss from the headlines. Since the star cast is on a promotional spree, it is quite expected to know more interesting details regarding the film. The star cast recently attended the promotional event at Kochi. From megastar Chiranjeevi and producer Ram Charan to the rest of the Sye Raa team, celebrities made sure to attend the event. At Kochi promotional event, the Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was also present.

During the promotional event, Chiranjeevi said that his presence at the event had made his day as he wanted to cast Prithviraj in the period film after seeing his performance in Aiyya but couldn’t choose him because he was busy in Spain with some other film.

After seeing the visuals of the film, Prithviraj added that he was mesmerized to see them and stated that e had missed a golden opportunity to star in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Prithviraj also expressed his disappointment for not opting the film because of his busy schedule and wished he could’ve been in the film.

Malayalam actor also applauded the producer Ram Charan for taking this project on a massive scale and everything looks top notch. He personally doesn’t remember at all when he had looked more stylish.

Sye Raa Narasimha is all set to release on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Helmed by Surendra Reddy this plot is a historical period drama film based on the first Telugu rebellion leader Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy who fought against the Britishers.

