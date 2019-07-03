Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The team of the much-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has found themselves caught in huge controversy as protesters claiming to be successors of freedom fighter, Narasimha Reddy ask for compensation.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the super hit film, Khaidi no.150 is currently busy with his upcoming mega-budget movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film will be directed by Surender Reddy and will be produced by Ram Charan.

This will be the second time the father-son pair, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be working together as producer and actor for a film, the first film being Khaidi No.150. The much-anticipated film was initially set to hit the theatres in October this year, however, the filmmakers have been caught in a controversy with the film.

A group of 100 or so people had gathered in front of Ram Charan’s house and they are claiming to be successors of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy, on whom the film is based on. The group of protesters are demanding for compensation as filmmakers did not seek their approval before the film went underway.

There seems to be a conflict within the claimed successors and the matter is currently being taken up in the court. According to reports Ram Charan is ready to pay the compensation to the actual successors of the freedom fighters but is in dilemma over how to go about it. The situation is tense for the filmmakers and there may be some delay in the release date of the movie, Sye Raa Narasimha if the situation is not resolved soon.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha is a Telugu historical war drama and will be produced by Ram Charan. The film has a star-studded cast and includes stars like Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be produced under the banner of Konidela Productions and will be released in 4 languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

