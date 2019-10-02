Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy early review: Megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally released today and is all set to conquer the hearts with the intriguing story.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy early review: Finally, the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has hit the screens and is garnering praises from all the corners of the world. If you are tired of watching romantic and comedy flicks and wishes to see something intense and out of the box, Sye Raa is a perfect watch which showcases the bravery of the freedom fighter well portrayed by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

There is no doubt in saying that Chiranjeevi has not only given goosebumps with his battle mode, but he has also got into the skin of the character by showcasing the passion behind saving the country. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a combination of all the great things which can be brought by the South Indian cinemas. Though the film has an ensemble cast, it is Chiranjeevi who has led and succeeded by winning the battlefields as well as the hearts of the audience.

Taking forward the story, Sye Raa, who is a Polygar, lights up the fire in the hearts of the Indians against the Britishers, who are greedy for our wealth and women. Though we have a hero, who is incredible by birth and an enemy, but the film is just not limited to this, it is the visualisation of the director, sweat of the lead stars, attires of the characters, reality, dramatisation and a planned concept which makes it a perfect family entertainer of the year.

Watch the trailer here

Further, the technical aspects like camera shots, solo sequences of Chiranjeevi further make 170 minutes a revisit to the era of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Moreover, the apt usage of visual effects in the film, made it a perfect watch same like Baahubali. Overall, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a combined effort as the cinematography, along with balanced production design with rich attires of the characters by Sushmita Konidela has made the film an impressive watch.

Surender Reddy, who is the captain of the ship has left no stone unturned to work on every technicality. Though the climax of the film is known by everybody, the filmmaker has left no chance of making it more creative with his sharp edgy story.

