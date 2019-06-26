It's a wrap for Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming war-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in key roles.

The shooting of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally been completed, revealed cinematographer Rathnavelu on Tuesday. He also thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie and said that the film has shaped very well. Rathnavelu said that the shooting of the movie was a memorable journey.

He shared photos from the sets of the movie which have gone viral on social media. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies which stars Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role and also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in key roles.

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will make a cameo in the movie and the film has been helmed by Surender Reddy. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period war drama which has been backed by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company.

Syeraa shooting completed !!Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well💪💪. Kick started the DI too 😊 @KonidelaPro @DirSurender pic.twitter.com/wjBZM3gZLE — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) June 24, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to hit the silver screen on October 2, this year. The music of the movie has been composed by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been given by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Chiranjeevi, who is known for his working in the Telugu film industry is known for movies like Shankar Dada MBBS, Indra, Sri Manjunatha, Sneham Kosam, among many others.

He is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu movie industry and his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most awaited films of this year which will enjoy a solo release at the box office on October 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App