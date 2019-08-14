Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy making video: From having a glamorous cast to a budget of Rs 200 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy promises to be one high on octane action film. The film also stars Tollywood superstars- Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy making video: One of the much-awaited movies of the year Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to release this year on October 2. Ahead of the movie release, the makers have released the making video from the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and oh boy! it is gripping from the beginning to the end.

The multilingual movie opens to a war scene, and then more glimpses from the biggest set of the movie. The biopic boasts of a massive star cast! From Amitabh Bachchan to Chiranjeevi led Telugu mega-budget movie to Nayanthara to Tamaanaah Bhatia, the movie by the looks of it seems like a high on action octane film. Apart from what went behind the scenes in the video, it also shows a fortress that was built for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie. Bankrolled under Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja banner, the movie is made on a budget of more than Rs 200 crore and promises to be a high voltage action drama epic film of 2019.

To share the video, Taran Adarsh, Bollywood analyst and critic shared it on his official Instagram handle with the caption “Looks stunning… Here’s a sneak peek into the world of #SyeRaa… Teaser on 20 Aug 2019… #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy stars the two icons of #Indian cinema – Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi – together for the first time… #SyeRaaMaking

Check out the video here:

Apart from the action and the drama, Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell who has worked in blockbuster movies such as Avengers, Fast And The Furious 6, Skyfall and many more has choreographed many scenes for Sye Raa. But interestingly this is not his Indian film debut before this the renowned Hollywood stunt choreographer had worked in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

The teaser of the film will release on August 20, 2019, and the movie is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

