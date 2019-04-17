Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Megastar Chiranjeevi have headed to Kerala for the crucial action scenes in the dense forest. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy who revolted against the British in the much-awaited star-studded movie. Helmed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on one of India's freedom fighters Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Megastar Chiranjeevi along with the entire team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has started shooting the crucial scenes for the upcoming movie in Kerala. Helmed by Surender Reddy, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is based on the life of India’s one of the freedom fighters Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British. The much-awaited star-studded historical war film is scheduled to hit the theatres in August, this year. According to sources, the cast and crew of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has headed towards Kerala for the shoot. The scenes will be shot in the dense forests across of Kerala which will have action sequences.

The period action-drama also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Suddep, Nayanthara, Tamannah and Amitabh Bachchan in the supporting role. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under the banners of Konidela Productuions. Chiranjeevi fans were left amazed after the official teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released by the makers on YouTube in August, 2018. Watch, the power-packed teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which garnered over 17 million views:

This is how Twitter users reacted to Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser:

Goosebumps is not the word … Megastar All the way EXTRAORDINARY!!!! #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser👌👌👌👌 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) August 21, 2018

https://t.co/QbQqtlsmjq my god ! Talk about star power ! Goosebumps …… #MegaStarChiranjeevi #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser thanks Charan for putting together this epic. — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 21, 2018

Before the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nayanthara will be seeb playing Keerthana Vasudevan in M Rajesh directorial Mr Local. The comedy film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Yogi Babu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathish, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiya, Robo Shankar, Suman, Manobala and Prabhu starrer Mr Local will hit the theatres on May 1, 2019. Besides this, she will also feature in Nivin Pauly starrer Love Action Drama which is helmed by Dhyan Sreenivasan and bankrolled by Aju Varghese, Visakh Subramaniam and M STAR production under the banner of Funtastic Films.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Devi 2. Prabhu Deva, Nandita Swetha, Kovai Sarala, Jagan and RJ Balaji starrer Devi 2 is helmed by A L Vijay and bankrolled by K Ganesh, R Ravindran. Made under the banners of GV Films and Trident Arts, Devi 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, this year.

