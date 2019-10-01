Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy quick movie review: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Niharika Konidela and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is all set to release on October 2 but quick movie review of the first half is already out, take a look.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy quick movie review: The much-awaited film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy featuring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Niharika Konidela and Amitabh Bachchan will hit the silver screens tomorrow. Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, the action thriller has been in news from the time it was announced. The film is scheduled to release tomorrow on October 2 but recently a quick review of the movie was unveiled.

The review of the first half of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out and Chiranjeevi has proved himself once again by giving a mind-blowing performance. Much hype about the film has been created before its release and it seems the makers of the film have lived up to the expectations of the audience. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is full of love, action, romance, and drama and will definitely make the audience clap, hoot and cheer for the entire cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy marks Chiranjeevi’s 151st film in the entertainment industry and Bollywood actor Amitabh will also be seen in the film as his Guru. Baahubali actor Anusha Shetty will also be seen in the film making a special appearance. Chiranjeevi’s character dominates the film as he’s seen fighting against the Britishers for India’s freedom. The dialogues of the film are crisp and full of emotion and Chiranjeevi’s role is larger than life. Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Telugu, the action film will also be released in four other languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

