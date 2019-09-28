Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Upcoming movie of Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narsimhaa is receiving attention for all the right reasons. As if magnificient scenes and power-packed battle sequences weren't enough to give us goosebumps, interesting trivias regarding the film are making everyone even more curious to watch this film. One such interesting detail is surfacing on the Internet. Read more to know about the same.

Interestingly, over 4500 dancers had participated in the humongous Jathara song which was shot over a period of 14 days nad is one of the highest numbers of dancers ever hired for a song.

This has come right after the details of the Nossam Fort sequence and the mega auditions in London which was also revealed by the production company Konidela Pro Company.

The interesting details are rightly keeping our craze for this magnum opus alive and making all of us to eager to watch this film with more expectations.

Recently, the trailer 2 of the film was released. With Jam-packed high octane action sequences with thrilling drama with stupendous and powerful dialogues in Chiranjeevi starrer, the trailer is continued to receive compliments.

Sye Raa Narsimhaa is made on a massive budget of Rs 270 crore and reportedly Rs 40 crore ha been spent on the VFX. Directed by Surendra Reddy, the film features Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Tammaha Bhatia and Nayantara in the lead roles. Ram Charan is the producer of the film.

Based on the historical period drama, the film traces the events of a fight between first rebel leader Uyyalawada Narsimhaa Ready who fought against the British East India Company. Baahubali director Rajamouli recently revealed while speaking to a leading daily that the VFX that have been used in the movie is more than the numbers of Baahubali. In Baahubali it was 2300 while in this upcoming movie a total of 3800 VFX was used.

