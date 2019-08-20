Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Filmmaker Surender Reddy is all set for his upcoming Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on the life of freedom fighters. Reports reveal that after a year, the makers will finally reveal the teaser of the much-awaited film. Ahead of the teaser release, recently, Ram Charan shared a promo from the film featuring Telugu star Pawan Kalyan giving voice over. With full power energy and expressions, Pawan can be seen dubbing for the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is among the highly anticipated films as it narrates the journey of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the first freedom fight against Britishers. The film features Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan, and Tamannaah. Moreover, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will also appear in the film in a cameo role as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s guru.

Moreover, the audience is much excited for the teaser of the film as the film is produced on the budget of Rs 200 crore and is said to follow the steps of Saaho. The biographical action drama will hit the silver screens on October 2.

Watch the promo here–

Further, to incite the audience, the makers also revealed the character posters from the film. With intense looks and expressions, all the characters looked graceful in the posters. Currently, the film is in post-production stage. Moreover, the film will also clash with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War and Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Tara Sutaria’s film Marjaavaan.

Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019https://t.co/WJU3Kp6LWE — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 14, 2019

