Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Ram Charan recently shared a photo with father Chiranjeevi who is a megastar of Telugu industry, he has a huge fan following and people admire him for everything, his son ram charan is one of them. Ram Charan wrote on social media how thankful he is to his father for everything, he said that everyone is thankful to him for his great ventures, he added that he is more than happy for the Bossbuster performance by his father.

The film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out now, the fans of Chiranjeevi cannot hold the breath after watching the most classic and fascinating film of the Indian film industry. The reviews said that the film is going to break all the records it will take you to the new world, the action sequence will leave you in a shock because you would have never seen it before. For this commendable film, nobody could stop themselves from appreciating Chiranjeevi because the film was all dependent on the lead role and undoubtedly Chiranjeevi broke his own records.

He had been seen in many films in the South but this film will break all the records. People are saying that after watching Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy they forgot about Bahubali, the film has that much engaging and interesting visuals, acting storyline and whatnot.

Just one word from the Overseas Premieres, BLOCKBUSTER 💥💥💥💥

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back again on the big screen to entertain the Fand & Movie Lovers across the globe. #MegastarChiranjeevi #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaa #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/AUjFj2LroK — #SyeRaa (@vamsikaka) October 2, 2019

Talking about the plot of the film, it revolved around the first freedom fighter of India who did not receive fame like Rani Lakshmi Bai and Mangal Pandey because his voice was stabbed by the Britishers. The film showcased the struggle of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy who fought till the last breath for freedom. He was the one who let the Indians dream about freedom, he himself took away the Britishers out of his region, and influenced people to fight for themselves.

