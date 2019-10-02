Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy review: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in a nutshell, is a perfect action drama patriotic film. With jampacked scenes and impactful dialogues, this movie has enough power to break records at the box office.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a drama action film is a war never seen before between the first rebellion leader Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and British East India Company. A release on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti appropriately defines the patriotic feeling and a sense of pride for your motherland India. The story primarily based on the rebellion leader Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy who fought against the Britishers to change the agrarian reforms.

Set in the backdrop of 1847 modern India historical era, ten years before the revolt of India 1857, the movie fulfils a true nationalistic feeling and ignites a curiosity to know about an era and leader which was lesser known in our history books. Based on the freedom struggle of the first rebellion leader Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi seems to have understood the character with depth and analysis to portray who blew the trumpet of freedom struggle in southern states of India. Made on the budget of Rs 270 crore, has aptly justified the scale of the magnum opus showcasing the grandeur and magnificence.

With high octane scenes and power-packed performances of Chiranjeevi and his team rightly worth the hours of their labour. Though the fighting sequences and stunts by Greg Powell, Lee Whittaker, Ram-Laxman and A Vijay are little unrealistic but still, the second half will set the tone for the end.

First half

The first half showcases Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a pension collector, rebellion leader love interest, valiant character and anger against the agrarian policies of the British East India Company.

Chiranjeevi who is an Uyylawada Narasimha is an emperor of oyyalawada, a region in Andhra Pradesh, is the Robinhood of the common people who can’t bear the pain of his ‘Praja’ which is crying over the oppression of the British East India Company. Praja can be seen feeling helpless due to the demand of excessive ‘Lagaan’.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Lakshmi plays the role of a love interest o the Narsimha Reddy. Unfortunately due to Narsimha Reddy childhood marriage with Siddhamma Nayanthara, Lakshmi never becomes a legitimate wife of Narsimha Reddy.

The lead role impresses with the study of the character and his dedication towards hours of homework.

Amitabh Bachchan, mentor of Chiranjeevi is no doubt a perfect choice of the makers. He is seen as a motivator throughout the film and an influential decision-maker.

Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in Telugu cinema has proved his worth.

Overall the first half sets the pace to enter into the second half of the declaration of war.

Honestly speaking, the first half seems to be little drag but the background score of the film plays a significant role in providing a much-needed push to make you curious for the next scene. Still, it’s no director’s fault as it sets the film towards a war between the Uyyalawada’s team and Britishers.

Second Half

The second half is all about war after a small feud between British Officer Jackson played by Oscar. Chiranjeevi’ one punch strength is enough to beat the British army, a complete one may army. It foretells a tale of a rebellion leader whose sacrifice and bravery infuses a feeling motivation among common people and other rajas. With high octane scenes and violent battle creating a bloodbath war between the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his team Bristishers makes this movie even more interesting and worth-watch.

Despite internal conflicts because of greed among fellow Palegaars (Ravi Kishan, Jagapathy Babu, Sudeep) lack of arms and ammunition like fire guns and cannonballs, Narasimha turns out to be a hero of distressed cultivators.

The mindblowing impact is supercharged climax which will give you goosebumps, for sure.

Summing up

A 2 hours 50 minute will keep you hooked with impactful one-liners dialogue and a gripping script. A film unfailingly impresses all the chords of a perfect action drama and a patriotic film. The movie has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Hindi dub is flawless which is one factor making it more pan India crowd puller. Heavy ornaments, magnificent historical sets add more attraction in the film. Comparing to Baahubali, this film is also no far in creating some more historic records.

In a nutshell, this indeed Chiranjeevi and his team’s one of the blockbuster films which has enough power to give a tough competition to various upcoming films. You will clap, blow whistle but not get bored.

