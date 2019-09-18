Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer is out and social media have all the praises for the film, which is going to release on October 2, see reactions.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer is out and has left the audience awestruck as the film starres Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannah and Anushka Shetty who have dropped their bold look from the trailer. The film showcase the real story of the first fight with British East India Company and Narasimha Reddy raised his voice for the removal of the peasantry as he wanted his people to be free, the story revolves around the monk, Reddy, and the common people.

The social media went crazy for the film and just can’t wait for the film to release and is praising the role of Amitabh Bachchan as he has a little role in the film but fans wanted it to be a little more and he has a dialogue in the trailer where he says that this is the first revolt against Britishers. Fans are also praising the role of Vijay Sethupathi who is always on the side of Narasimha and saud that he is the Laxman and Reddy is his Ram.

One of the users commented that the film has a stellar star cast, action sequences, and the fantastic screen presence, others commented thatCheeranjeevi is giving some goosebump shots and some other user commented that he is blown away by watching the trailer, the user further added that he is fewer with words as there are no words to appreciate the great work. ALL of the users are praising the acting of the stars and the amazing graphics in the film which has made the audience stuck into it.

Goosebumps !! Mega Star roars on the screen. Can see the efforts put by the team convert in to grand visuals. Can't wait for the release. #SyeRaaTrailer @RathnaveluDop@dirsurender @KonidelaProhttps://t.co/4o2O1ZUyHI — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 18, 2019

WOAH! The Stellar starcast, the amazing BGM, cinematography & action sequences and the fantastic screen presence of #MegastarChiranjeevi garu!#SyeRaaTrailer is a treat to watch!https://t.co/VfS4P9xDi1 — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) September 18, 2019

The film is slated to release on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the film is going to release in four languages- Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. It is a high budget film and has grossed the budget of the film at Rs 270 crores, says reports.

