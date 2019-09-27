Sye Raa Narasimha, star cast has tightened up their belts for the promotions of magnum opus in Mumbai. Chiranjeevi has already arrived for the Mumbai promotions. The star-cast will move to Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi for the promotions.

Sye Raa Narasimha, star cast has geared up for the grand promotions of the movie in Mumbai. The photo are the rounds on the Internet where Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport. Paparazzi who were waiting in exasperation for the superstar and clicked the photos. In the photos, Chiranjeevi can be seen smiling happily for the cameras. As per the schedule of the promotions, the start cast and crew of the film will travel to Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi. Chiranjeevi wore a black T-shirt, denims and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narsimha trailer 2 was released and it was no less than a power-packed high-octane action drama film. With battle action sequences, Chiranjeevi the main protagonist can be seen in his fierce and aggressive avatar. Chiranjeevi is playing the role of the first rebel leader Uyylawada SaReddy who fought against the British East India Company. Amitabh Bachchan who is making his debut in Telugu Industry will be playing the role of a mentor.

The film is a magnum opus made on the budget of Rs 270 crore, the VFX used in the film are more than the VFX used in Baahubali. Speaking to a leading daily, Rajamouli revealed that the VFX that have been used in the film are 3800 while in Baahubali it was only 2900 VFX.

Directed by Surendra Reddy, this film is one of the most anticipated film of the year. Expectations are sky-rocketed for this October 2 mega release. The movie is produced by Ram Charan’s production house Konidela production company.

The film will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu version.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayantara in the lead roles.

