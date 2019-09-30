After creating a buzz much before his film release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Telugu star Chiranjeevi is all set to appear next in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Read the details here–

Telegu star Chiranjeevi, who is all set to rule over hearts with his next–Sye Raa, is currently gearing up for his next project. Yes, you guessed it right, after playing Syeraa, the actor is all set to amaze his fans as he has recently acquired the Telugu rights of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer.

It all happened during a pre-release event of Sye Raa, when filmmaker Prithviraj announced that Telugu star has acquired the rights for a Telugu remake of film–Lucifer in Kerala. Moreover, he also revealed that Chiranjeevi also offered him a role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He also said that he feels sad that he couldn’t be a part of such a big project.

In the pre-release, Chiranjeevi also said that from a long he had the desire of playing the role of Bhagat Singh. Talking about the film, it is directed by Surender Reddy and will be bankrolled by his son Ram Charan on the budget of Rs 150 crore. Earlier, AR Rahman was also chosen for the music-related aspects but due to ongoing commitments, he opted out of the project.

Watch the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy–

Talking about the story, it narrates the incident when the first freedom fight held against Britishers by freedom fighter– Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also features Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannah, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Talking about the making, the first teaser of the film released last year and the makers released the trailer after a year. The film will hit the theatres on October 2 and will face a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War at the box office. Overall, it will be interesting to see the preference of the audience at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App