Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser has been launched today. The film has veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role while Nayanthara is playing the female protagonist in the flick. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to release next year.

The teaser of Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated magnum opus ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ has released today, which also stars Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The film is said to be one of the biggest films made in the Telugu film industry and Chiranjeevi’s fans are looking forward to the release of the film ever since it has been announced. Reports have it that the stills from the film also went viral because of its eminent cast.

In the teaser, Megastar Chiranjeevi roars in such a way that will give you goosebumps. The teaser gives us a sight of the main character as an unacknowledged champion. The teaser is already winning people’s heart and Chiranjeevi’s fans and the audience can’t wait to see the film as it promises to be a grand and tense film leaving us asking for more. The teaser doesn’t have any dialogues or songs, yet it is impactful.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri heartthrob Monalisa’s sizzling photo at a water park will make you sweat!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy directed by Surender Reddy is trilingual, which is set to be released in Telegu, Tamil and Hindi. The film has Chiranjeevi step into the shoes of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy while Amitabh Bachchan plays a cameo. Actor Nayanthara is the leading lady in the film and it also marks megastar Chiranjeevi’s 151st film in the industry.

ALSO READ: That’s how TV actor Sreejita De embraces imperfections, watch pictures!

Watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More