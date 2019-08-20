Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Surender Reddy's biographical film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser is out, here are five interesting things that you should know about the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Surender Reddy’s directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s teaser is released today, the film is based on the biography of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who belongs to Rayalaseema. The story is about the incidents happened 30 years before the first war of independence. The story is set to rewind those harsh days of the slavery, that goes vanish by the blood of freedom fighters. The film is going to depict the truth and reality of some incidents that people don’t even remember. The director has made a lot of research and worked almost 2 years on the film. Here are 5 things that you should know about the film.

1. The film is based on the biography of the Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the film has been produced by Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy. The dialogues of the film are written by Sai Madhav Burra, and the story is created by Paruchuri Brothers.

2. The film is starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role alongside Sudeep, Niharika Konidela, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, and Jagapati Babu. However, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film as a special appearance.

3. The teaser of the film is out today that is August 20, 2019. The film production has been started on June 26, 2017. Now the film seems to be complete and the makers are working on post-production. The teaser is out already and the film will slay the silver screens on October 2, 2019, across the world.

4. The film is going to release in Telugu and Hindi Dubbing of the lead role is done by Farhan Akhtar. You can go to Twitter to feel lively about the film. Farhan has posted the release of teaser on his twitter account and seems excited about it. The film will be distributed by UV creations in South India but the Hindi Dubbing version of the film will be distributed by Exel Entertainment AA Films.

5. The plot of the film revolves around the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Its all about the incidents happen prior to the independence, the film is going to depict the cruelty of the Britishers. The film is all on action-thrill, it includes the freedom fighters like Rani Laxmi Bai and more. The film is supposed to hit the box office as it is releasing on Shastri-Gandhi Jayanti and will give the perfect blend of patriotism.

