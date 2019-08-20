Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Surender Reddy's directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser is out, here's how celebrities reacted on social media on the release of this action-thriller Tollywood film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s teaser is out, the film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019, that is Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti. The film is filled with patriotism, it is depicting the struggle of freedom fighters prior to 30 years of the war of 1857. The story of the film is based on the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film is made in Telugu and is being dubbed in Hindi, the lead role is dubbed by Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar posted to his twitter about the release of the teaser, he shared the glimpse of behind the scenes of the film and wrote, Here’s a glimpse of behind the scenes of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, teaser out on August 20. So many actors reacted to his post that is prior to the release of the film. Here is how people reacted after the release of the teaser.

Ramesh Bala tweeted and Wrote, what a marvelous teaser! Haven’t seen anything so magnanimous with a cast like this. He used the hashtag Warriors of Sye Raa. He is pleased to people watching this amazing trailer. People are writing on twitter that this is going to be something magnificent after Bahubali. People seem excited about the film , and go crazy after watching this hilarious trailer.

Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019https://t.co/WJU3Kp6LWE — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 14, 2019

The makers wrote from the official account of Konidela Pro Company, that it took two years to bring Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to life. They captioned that here’s a sneak peek into the world of Sye Raa. Added the release date of the teaser that is August 20. Well now the teaser is out and fans need not to wait that long. The video is going viral so fast and expected to break all the records soon.

It took us two years to bring #MegastarChiranjeevi’s #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy to life! Here’s a sneak peek in to the World Of #SyeRaa. Teaser on August 20th.#SyeRaaMaking – https://t.co/HuJ5bG7q2Z 🔥🔥 Produced by #RamCharan @KonidelaPro

Directed by @DirSurender — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) August 14, 2019

Upasna Konidela also tweeted the release of the teaser, interestingly Amitabh Bachchan is doing his debut in the Tollywood industry and people are excited to watch his special appearance in the film. Rajinikanth, Farahan and many other famous actors are going to dub the film in their respective languages. The film will slay the box-office on October 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App