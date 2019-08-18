Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Scheduled to release on October 2, the teaser of the film will be released on August 20.

The wait for the teaser of much-anticipated Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is almost over. After sharing glimpses of several key characters and giving a sneak peek into the making of the film, the filmmakers are all set to release the official teaser on August 20, i.e day after tomorrow. The official announcement of the teaser has been made with a new poster. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan has lent his voice to the film’s teaser. The makers of the film shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan earlier this week in which he can be seen doing the voiceover to the Telugu teaser.

Based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema, the film boasts of an ensemble cast of south superstar Chiranjeevi as the main protagonist, Amitabh Bachchan as Gosayi Venkanna, i.e his guru, Vijay Sethupathi as Raaja Paandi, Kichcha Sudeepa as Avuku Raju, Nayanthara as Siddhamma, Tamannaah Bhatia as Lakshmi and Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy.

Directed by Surender Reddy and bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company, the magnum opus is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2019. Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the film has been reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. The Hindi dubbed version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be released under the banner of Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Mark the date: Teaser on 20 Aug 2019… #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy stars the two icons of #Indian cinema – Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi – together for the first time… #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTeaser pic.twitter.com/dKy5KrbKs4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

On the day of its release, Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will clash with Bollywood release like War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as well as Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

