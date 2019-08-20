Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: After a long wait, finally the makers of the much-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has recently released the first teaser. Watch the video here–

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: After Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas starrer Saaho, the next big thing in Telugu cinemas is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After launching the first glimpse one year back, the makers recently released the first teaser of the film which is currently creating a buzz on social media. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.

Talking about the teaser, it starts with the names of the freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmi Bai and Bhagat Singh and further narrates the story of the first rebel of India Narasimha Reddy, who left no stone unturned to fight against British Raj. Moreover, the teaser also showcases a glimpse of all characters from the film.

The film is produced by Telugu star Ram Charan on the budget of Rs 200 crore and will hit the silver screens on October 2. Set in the eras before India’s first war against Britishers, the action drama is among the highly anticipated films.

Take a look at the teaser–

Talking about the insights, the shoot of the film began in the year 2017 in Hyderabad. The film features big stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Tamannaah. Meanwhile, Anusha Shetty will do her debut with the film in the role of Rani Laxmibai and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the role of Narasimha’s guru in a cameo.

Reports reveal that the action in the film is choreographed by London stunt choreographers Greg Powell, Ram-Laxman and Lee Whittaker. Further, the makers have not only tried hard in delivering a good story, but they have also managed to keep the audience hooked based on the visuals. Moreover, to incite the audience the makers also launched the character posters of the film.

Have a look

