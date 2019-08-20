Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Rajinikanth and Mohanlal revealed that they lend voices for Tamil and Telugu versions in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Surender Reddy’s directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s teaser will release on YouTube today, the film is a Telugu language action-thriller drama and it will be dubbed in Tamil Telugu and Hindi. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on October 2, 2019. It has been revealed that Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are going to lend voices for Tamil and Telugu versions and Farhan Akhtar is going to give voice in the Hindi version of the film.

The much-awaited teaser of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is about to out, and it has been revealed that the voice-overs are given to the film by some of the big stars and hence it enhances the effect of release on the teaser. Remarkable actors like Pawan Kalyan confirms his voice on Telugu version, apart from him Thaliva Rajinikanth and Mohanlal will be seen doing voice overs for Tamil and Malayalam versions. Farhan Akhtar is going to give it light with his commendable voice in Hindi version of the film.

The teaser of the film is out today that is August 20, 2019, the plot of the film revolves around the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film has been directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Ram Charan. The story of the film is created by Paruchuri Brothers and dialogues are written by Sai Madhav Burra. The film will be distributed by UV creations in South India but the Hindi Dubbing version of the film is assigned to Exel Entertainment AA Films for distribution.

This story is going to depict the truth and reality of some incidents and about the cruelty that has been done by the Britishers. The director Surender Reddy has made a lot of research before the film as it is based on the biography of great freedom fighter and worked almost 2 years on the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App